Nostalgia: Dominic’s delightful dancers

Take a wander down memory lane as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 6:02 am

This week we look back to 2008-2010 and feature members of the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dancing.

Recognise anyone?

READ MORE:

Nostalgia: Claire McDowell dancers

1.

Dominic Graham School of Dancers pictured at the Irish Dancing Festival held in Coleraine Town Hall in March 2010

Photo Sales

2.

Nicole Lowe and Shauna Cooper of the Dominic Graham School pictured during the Coleraine Dancing Festival at Coleraine Town Hall in March 2010

Photo Sales

3.

Ailish Deeney of the Dominic Graham School of Dancing pictured with the cup she won in the Reel and Jig 9-10 age group section at the Irish Dancing Festival held in Coleraine Town Hall in March 2010

Photo Sales

4.

Clara Harte of the Dominic Graham School of Dancing who won the Under 12 Single Jig at the Glenravel Festival in May 2009

Photo Sales
NostalgiaColeraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 3