Nostalgia: Dominic’s delightful dancers

This week we look back to 2008-2010 and feature members of the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dancing.
Dominic Graham School of Dancers pictured at the Irish Dancing Festival held in Coleraine Town Hall in March 2010
Nicole Lowe and Shauna Cooper of the Dominic Graham School pictured during the Coleraine Dancing Festival at Coleraine Town Hall in March 2010
Ailish Deeney of the Dominic Graham School of Dancing pictured with the cup she won in the Reel and Jig 9-10 age group section at the Irish Dancing Festival held in Coleraine Town Hall in March 2010
Clara Harte of the Dominic Graham School of Dancing who won the Under 12 Single Jig at the Glenravel Festival in May 2009