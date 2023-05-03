Lisburn Solicitors Conn & Fenton have been announced as a new sponsor at this year's Balmoral Show

Conn & Fenton Solicitors, established in Lisburn over thirty years ago, will be sponsoring the Working Hunter Horses at Balmoral Show.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Business Development Executive Vickie White said: ‘We are delighted to have Conn & Fenton Solicitors as new sponsors at this year’s Show.

"We are indebted to the support of our sponsors and thank Conn & Fenton for coming onboard.”

Visitors can expect the usual mix of live music, shopping opportunities, and the chance to sample some of the region’s finest food and drink over a jam-packed four days.

Vickie White, RUAS Business Development Executive joins Ann Roulston, Partner at Conn & Fenton Solicitors to announce the sponsorship.

As always, agricultural and livestock displays will take centre stage with world-class livestock displays, shearing spectacles, equestrian competitions, machinery exhibits and rural demonstrations.

The 154th Balmoral Show takes place from Wednesday May 10 to Saturday May 13, at Balmoral Park in Lisburn.