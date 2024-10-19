Livestock entries are now open for the RUAS Winter Fair at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced that livestock entries are now open for the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

In association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, the Winter Fair will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday December 12, 2024. All entries can be made online at www.winterfair.org.uk and the closing date is Friday November 15 at 5pm.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is renowned as the country’s pinnacle dairy event, providing endless opportunities for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business.

Throughout the one-day event, visitors can look forward to observing top quality livestock compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion as well as visiting almost 200 trade stands.

Rhonda Geary and Karen Hughes from the RUAS accompany Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown to launch the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented: “We are delighted to launch the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank. Their generous financial backing has supported the evolution of the event into one of the most prestigious dairy Shows from across the UK and Ireland.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors, exhibitors and industry leaders back to this year’s Show as we celebrate the strength and bright future ahead of our local dairy industry.”

Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank, added: ‘Supporting the Royal Ulster Winter Fair aligns perfectly with our commitment to the agricultural sector.

" The dairy industry is a vital part of the local economy, and we are proud to play our part in showcasing the innovation and excellence of our dairy farmers.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with RUAS and look forward to seeing the Winter Fair's continued development.”