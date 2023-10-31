SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone and Ulster Unionist Party Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Tom Elliott are calling for a resolution to a strike by government vets which began on Monday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr McGlone said an agreement must be reached that affords vets fair pay.

He said: "The strike by vets this week will cause significant disruption to life across the North and it’s deeply disappointing that more wasn’t done to avert this by recognising the concerns of vets and reaching an agreement around fair pay and working conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Vets play a key role in everyday life here and this strike will impact everything from food production to border controls. Vets have my full solidarity as they seek to receive a fair salary for the important work they do. Vets in the North are paid significantly less than those on other parts of these islands and if we don’t address this issue we will continue to struggle to recruit and retain the vets we need.

Veterinarian in a lab coat filling documents of his inspection of a farm on a digital tablet. Credit: Getty images

“This again highlights how the lack of an Executive is paralysing things across the North. We need Ministers in place to make decisions and the current drift is causing real harm in every facet of life here.”

Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Tom Elliott said the dispute needs to be resolved to ensure the Agri-food sector’s continued growth and sustainability as one of Northern Ireland’s major industries.

“The Agri-Food Sector in Northern Ireland is currently facing an unprecedented challenge due to the Veterinary Service Animal Health Group taking part in strike action. These vets perform checks on animals, abattoir operations and food products entering NI from the Mainland. Without these checks, some meat plants could be forced to shut down due to delays. Therefore, it leads to processing and production in the food supply chain being significantly disrupted,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement