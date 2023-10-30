Ballinascreen Historical Society to hear talk on cattle trade across Ireland

The relatively small village of Draperstown benefits from a huge farming hinterland stretching right across the Sperrins taking in all of East Tyrone, South Derry and indeed most of Mid Ulster.

The result of this is that two highly successful cattle sales are well supported weekly and this fact alone illustrates how appropriate and significant Ballinascreen Historical Society’s next public meeting will be.

Dr Michael Meharg’s well illustrated talk will deal with how cattle have shaped our culture, landscapes and wildlife.

Irish Moiled Cattle. Credit: Michael Meharg

He comes from an environmental and conservation background. He worked in government biodiversity protection for around 30 years but is now in the private sector running an environmental consultancy providing conservation and wildlife advice.

As a practising farmer he specialises in traditional breeds, particularly Irish Moiled cattle, so he understands the challenges that farming in a difficult landscape can bring.