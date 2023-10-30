Ballinascreen Historical Society to hear talk on cattle trade across Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The result of this is that two highly successful cattle sales are well supported weekly and this fact alone illustrates how appropriate and significant Ballinascreen Historical Society’s next public meeting will be.
Dr Michael Meharg’s well illustrated talk will deal with how cattle have shaped our culture, landscapes and wildlife.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He comes from an environmental and conservation background. He worked in government biodiversity protection for around 30 years but is now in the private sector running an environmental consultancy providing conservation and wildlife advice.
As a practising farmer he specialises in traditional breeds, particularly Irish Moiled cattle, so he understands the challenges that farming in a difficult landscape can bring.
Everyone is invited to attend this lecture which will be held on Tuesday, November 7, at 8pm in Workspace Community Hub, beside Draperstown Library.