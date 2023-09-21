Maghera family enjoy successes for Major’s Bridge Beltex Flock
The Porter family from Maghera have emjoyed success on their last two outings with their Major’s Bridge Beltex Flock.
Major’s Bridge Headstrong was favoured at the Ballymena Beltex Show and Sale, taking top prize for the local breeders.
The shearling ram won its class and took Male Champion before being tapped out as Overall Champion.
William, with children Bobby and Megan, were also in the top ranks at the recent Beltex Dungannon Sale and Export Sale, winning the Ram Lamb class with Major’s Bridge Johnny Cash.