Ballinascreen members to be given talk on ‘Life and People in Early 18th century Ulster’
William is a most eminent local historian and he has written and edited many publications on different aspects of Irish and, in particular, Ulster history. He also contributes to many local TV programmes and often acts in a consultancy capacity.
In 2021 he produced “Researching Farming Ancestors in Ireland” while last year, 2022, he edited “Antrim and Argyll: Some Aspects of the Connections” and was joint editor of the marvellous “Lough Neagh: An Atlas of the Natural, Built and Cultural Heritage” – a beautifully illustrated volume includes 50 essays which explore the diversity of interactions between the people of the lough and the natural, cultural and built environment from the earliest times to the present day.
On his first visit to the Ballinascreen Society William’s topic will be “Life and People in Early 18th century Ulster”.
That period is a shadowy world, often overlooked in historical studies. However, in many ways it was a hugely important era in our history, with the rise of the linen industry and the beginning of large-scale emigration to America. Drawing on contemporary documents, his talk will provide an outline of this period with a particular focus on South Derry.
This well-illustrated and well-presented talk will certainly be one not to be missed. Everyone will be made most welcome at Workspace Community Hub (beside Draperstown Library) on the evening of Tuesday October 3 at 8pm. Refreshments will be served after the meeting and a capacity attendance is anticipated.