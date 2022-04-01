Minister Poots opens new training facility at Hill Farm

The CAFRE Hill Farm Centre is situated between Ballymena and Larne and extends to over 1000ha. CAFRE use the farm to demonstrate the latest innovations in agri-environment technology to students, farmers and the wider industry.During the visit, the Minister planted a tree in recognition that the building was opened during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and seen at first hand the work of CAFRE staff to use innovative techniques to safely rewet moorland. He was given a tour of the sheep house where staff explained the preparations which had been put in place to successfully lamb the 1,100 ewes on the farm. He added: “These new facilities provide an excellent focal point from which my Department can showcase the ongoing work to demonstrate the contribution of the environment as an enterprise on hill farms in Northern Ireland.”