RUAS is banking on another successful Balmoral Show

The countdown is on to this year’s Balmoral Show, which will be held at Balmoral Park from May 14-17.

With four months to go until the 2025 event, representatives from the RUAS and principal sponsor Ulster Bank met to announce some new attractions for this year’s event and to confirm Ulster Bank will remain as principal sponsor of the show – marking a sixteen-year partnership between the two organisations.

This year’s Balmoral Show will once again feature a kids’ farm, a mini–Land Rover experience, the return of the Sustainability Village, along with the usual mix of machinery displays, food exhibitions and funfair attractions.

Some new livestock classes have been added to the 2025 programme including a Breeding Heifer class which will recognise excellence in the beef industry and additional qualifiers for the Performing Irish Draught, Connemara Ridden and Working Hunter horse classes, due to their growing popularity and high standard of competitors.

Counting down to the 2025 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank is Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director, RUAS, with Cormac McKervey, Senior Agricultural Manager, Ulster Bank. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

Show organisers are keen to consider the needs of all visitors this year and have introduced a designated wellbeing area for those with additional need and enhanced the sensory space for younger showgoers.

Group Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Rhonda Geary, said it is important to RUAS that everyone attending the 2025 Balmoral Show has an enjoyable experience.

“The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank attracts over one hundred thousand visitors across the four days and as show organisers, it’s our responsibility to ensure that everyone can access and enjoy the event,” she said.

"We have been working with our partners to introduce a new children’s sensory area and an enhanced wellbeing area for anyone wishing to find a quiet spot at the Show following a successful pilot in 2024.

“As an agricultural show, food and farming has always be the core of our activity, and this year will be no different.

"Thanks to the support from our principal partners at Ulster Bank, we have been able to add more exciting attractions to the programme and we are confident that this year’s Show will be a fantastic showcase of agriculture in Northern Ireland.”

Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank said: “2025 marks the sixteenth year of Ulster Bank’s title sponsorship of the Balmoral Show, and we are proud of the role we have played in the show’s development.

“Ulster Bank’s support for this sector extends well beyond the Balmoral Show and year-round, we support farming businesses and have a range of solutions available to meet their financial needs.

“Balmoral is always a great opportunity to meet with and learn from others across the supply chain and our teams of Relationship Managers will be on the ground throughout the show to engage with farmers about the future of farming and how we can better support the local industry here.”

Early bird tickets for this year’s event are already available to purchase online and the details of livestock competition entries, show opening hours, and the full programme of events will be available on the Balmoral Show website in the coming weeks.