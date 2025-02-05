Speculation mounts about new tenant as Sprucefield owners ask to merge two units

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:25 BST
Speculation is mounting over who will take over a large retail space at Sprucefield after planning permission was sought for the amalgamation of two existing units.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee has approved a pre-application notice for the site owners.

Sprucefield was bought by New River for £40 million in 2019 with a wider plan to develop more warehouse units, as well as a hotel.

The Real Estate Investment Trust has now formally given notice of plans to amalgamate the former Argos and Next Home stores adjacent to Sainsbury’s. In 2023, an outline £20m masterplan to develop Sprucefield was been launched at a public consultation.

Permission is being sought to amalgamate two units at Sprucefield. Pic credit: Google
Permission is being sought to amalgamate two units at Sprucefield. Pic credit: Google
placeholder image
Consultancy firm MCE released details of the key developments including a 90 bed hotel and a new “discount food store” understood to be the German grocery giant Lidl. The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the developer’s agent TSA Planning and owners New River for comment.

The new tenant for the amalgamated units, has not yet been disclosed.

