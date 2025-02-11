UFU urge poultry keepers to remain vigilant following bird flu outbreak at Magherafelt

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says all poultry keepers need to ensure they have strict biosecurity measures in place following confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a small number of captive birds in the Mid Ulster district.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has introduced a 3km ‘captive bird temporary control zone’ around a nature reserve outside Magherafelt.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said, “The UFU is aware of the recent outbreak of AI in the Magherafelt area and are monitoring the situation closely. The temporary control zone has been put in place to help protect the poultry sector from any further infection while a veterinary investigation is under way to determine the likely source of infection. Surveillance will be carried out on poultry and other bird premises within the 3km area.

Credit: Stock image

“Our poultry farmers implement excellent biosecurity all year round and I urge all poultry and backyard keepers to continue maintaining high standards of biosecurity and to practice good farm hygiene at all times. This includes regularly cleansing and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and the reintroduction of wild bird deterrents. We all have a part to play in protecting our industry.

“If producers have any suspicion of disease in their flock, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, please sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.”

Last month, cases of bird flu were confirmed in a wild goose found near Dungannon, a buzzard near Moira, and a whooper swan in Portballintrae.