Magherafelt bird flu outbreak forces three-kilometre control zone to be set up

A number of captive birds have tested positive for bird flu near Magherafelt, resulting in a three-kilometre control zone being set up.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) announced the introduction of a control around a nature reserve on Friday evening after preliminary positive results from the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute of bird flu in ‘a small number’ of captive birds.

The premises – which have not been named by the Department - are now closed to the public and the Chief Veterinary Officer has put in place a range of immediate restrictions around the site, including the humane culling of the remaining captive birds.

A veterinary investigation is under way to determine the likely source of infection and surveillance will be conducted of poultry and other bird premises within the three-kilometre control zone.

All flock keepers, in line with the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in place across Northern Ireland, are asked to take action to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent further incursion of the disease. Picture: pixabay (stock image).

Details of the zone on the DAERA website lists the full extent of restrictions which must be adhered to by all poultry and captive bird keepers within the 3km zone around the affected premises.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir described the preliminary positive results as “very disheartening”.

"No captive bird site or poultry premises is immune from a potential incursion of this terrible disease, and it is of paramount importance that all bird keepers take appropriate action now to review and enhance their biosecurity measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease,” he said.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, added: “I would urge all flock keepers, in line with the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in place across Northern Ireland, to take action to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent further incursion of the disease.

"If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.”

DAERA stresses the mandatory legislative requirement that all keepers of birds – except keepers of pet birds kept in the owners home – must be registered with the Department.

As bird flu is a notifiable disease, anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or their local DAERA Direct Office immediately.