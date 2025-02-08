Lidl Northern Ireland recalls cheese after listeria is discovered

Lidl is recalling several popular cheese products from its Northern Ireland stores after listeria was discovered.

The affected products are Deluxe Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Wedge, Deluxe Walnut Cheddar Cheese Wedge and Deluxe Oak Smoked Cheddar Cheese Wedge, all 150g in weight.

The batches being recalled all have the best before date of May 11, 2025.

The Food Standards Agency warned that symptoms caused by listeria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling several popular cheese products. Picture: Google

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who has bought any of the products is warned not to eat them.

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said customers should return the product to any Lidl store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.

A spokesperson said: “Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team on 0289 568 4888.”