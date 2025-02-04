Fourteen dogs are currently awaiting adoption at the Ballymena rehoming centre, located at 60 Teeshan Road.
They include Olly, Molly, and Zebedee who are “underdogs” – dogs that have been in the charity’s care for over six months.
1. Cobie
Cobie is a handsome older Rough Collie searching for his special someone. He is looking for a quiet home with not too much activity where he can spend his days relaxing. He enjoys sniffy walks and walks beautifully on the lead. He would prefer to be the only dog in the home but could have doggy friends on his walks. Cobie is fine to be left on his own for a few hours and is fully housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
2. Alfie
Alfie is a 7-year-old Miniature Poodle who loves getting attention from people. He walks really well on the lead and enjoys getting out and about in quieter areas for adventures. When out for walks, he likes meeting polite dogs who will gently say hello to him but isn't so keen saying hello to more boisterous dogs. In the home Alfie is completely housetrained and likes sleeping in his own bed in the foster carer's bedroom. Alfie has been used to being the only dog in the home and doesn't like sharing his toys or food, so would prefer to be the only pet in his new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
3. Gusty
Gusty is a handsome 4 year old Spaniel Crossbreed who is looking for an adult only home. Gusty came to the centre as a stray, so staff have little known history about him. He enjoys getting to know people gradually, so someone that has owned dogs with different personalities may understand him better than someone who is first time dog owner! Gusty could potentially live with another dog pending successful meets at the rehoming centre, though he gets on best with calm female dogs. He loves getting out and about to practice his training so he would love someone that can commit to continuing all his hard work. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
4. Molly
Border Collie cross Molly is looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and came to the centre from the pound, therefore staff have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this, staff are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks, but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people, so Dogs Trust will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Molly's carers in the centre know her best and they can give new adopters the best advice on what this fantastic girl loves the most. Molly will need very patient and understanding adopters that can work on her terms and time scales. She can also be a little unsure when at the vets but she wears her muzzle very well and has no problems getting it on and off. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena