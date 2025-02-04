4 . Molly

Border Collie cross Molly is looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and came to the centre from the pound, therefore staff have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this, staff are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks, but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people, so Dogs Trust will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Molly's carers in the centre know her best and they can give new adopters the best advice on what this fantastic girl loves the most. Molly will need very patient and understanding adopters that can work on her terms and time scales. She can also be a little unsure when at the vets but she wears her muzzle very well and has no problems getting it on and off. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena