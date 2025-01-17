Wild goose found near Black Lough in Dungannon tests positive for avian flu
Avian flu has been confirmed in a wild goose found near Black Lough in Dungannon.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) say it is the first wild bird to test positive in Northern Ireland since September 2023.
They stressed that "excellent biosecurity" was the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission to poultry or other captive birds.
A biosecurity checklist and guidance is avaiable on the Daera website
Avian flu is highly pathogenic and poses a risk to the Northern Ireland poultry sector.