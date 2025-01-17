Wild goose found near Black Lough in Dungannon tests positive for avian flu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Avian flu has been confirmed in a wild goose found near Black Lough in Dungannon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) say it is the first wild bird to test positive in Northern Ireland since September 2023.

They stressed that "excellent biosecurity" was the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission to poultry or other captive birds.

A biosecurity checklist and guidance is avaiable on the Daera website

Avian flu is highly pathogenic and poses a risk to the Northern Ireland poultry sector.