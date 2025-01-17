Wild goose found near Black Lough in Dungannon tests positive for avian flu

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Avian flu has been confirmed in a wild goose found near Black Lough in Dungannon.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) say it is the first wild bird to test positive in Northern Ireland since September 2023.

Read More
Suspected bird flu outbreak closes RSPB NI’s popular reserve at Belfast Window o...

They stressed that "excellent biosecurity" was the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission to poultry or other captive birds.

A biosecurity checklist and guidance is avaiable on the Daera website

Avian flu is highly pathogenic and poses a risk to the Northern Ireland poultry sector.

Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice