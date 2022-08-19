A Level results: Hard work pays off for St Killian’s pupils

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Tower Road school said: “The students who sat their exams in 2022 for the first time since 2019, in post pandemic circumstances, deserve special praise for their resilience and success in such extraordinary times.

“82 per cent of St Killian’s students achieved three A*-C grades in their examination results with 49 per cent of the total grades awarded at A level courses were A*/A grade, well above the national average.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Jonny Brady noted significant results achieved in both the STEM and Arts areas.

A Level top achievers.

He said: “This highlights the success the college has in delivering a broad range of educational pathways to develop the interests and talents of all our students, providing them with the academic results and key life skills to confidently contribute to our society and growing economy.

“With university places in even higher demand this academic year, we are pleased that, with the help, advice and guidance of the college’s career department, the vast majority of our students have gained entry to their first choice courses.

“Others have taken advantage of much sought after apprenticeships in a variety of professions from Accountancy to Telecom Engineering.

“This year our AS students have produced another excellent set of results. All of which augurs well for next year’s A2 and a very bright future for those students.

A Level pupils who gained straight A* or A grades.

“It is gratifying, given the unprecedented circumstances of the last two years, to see so many of our young people achieving so well in their first set of public exams. This is down to the hard work, commitment, resilience and dedication of all our staff and students, and we are all rightly proud of all our students.

“The college, once again, has demonstrated consistency in delivering high quality learning and teaching. On behalf of everyone here at the college I would wish all of our young people the very best in their future and thank our parents for their continued support.”

Head Boy and Head Girl Shane McKenna and Ellen Martin who both gained two A stars and one A grade.

Seanie McIntosh, Leja Voroblevaite and Aidan Higgins who each achieved three A star grades in their A Levels.

Sine Woodhouse from Glenann PS and Ashlynn Rodgers from Carnlough Integrated PS.