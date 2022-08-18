A Level results: Last A Level results to be celebrated at Glengormley High

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Ricky Massey commented about how delighted he was with the exceptional performance of his Year 14 pupils who have done themselves proud.

Mr Massey said: “Of 118 entries, 82 per cent of our students achieved A*-C grades which is a fantastic outcome and a testament to their hard work and resilience.

“Our students now have a solid foundation for their next stage in life - many are now off to university to continue in their studies, whilst others are opting for apprenticeship opportunities.

Zoe Magee and Katie Robinson received their grades today.

“These are the last A Level grades to be celebrated by Glengormley High School as the Ballyclare Road school is preparing to officially open in two weeks as Integrated College Glengormley.

“As we come to an end of an era as Glengormley High School, we re-open as a strong and vibrant community school already over-subscribed for September 2022.”