Alliance MLA calls for investment in special needs education
She has also urged the Minister to utilise the former Dromore Primary School site for special needs education.
The Lagan Valley MLA said the transformation of SEND services is vital, but it is also essential there was no crisis in the provision of places for the new academic year.
She noted the current system is failing to deliver appropriate and timely support for pupils, parents and schools.
“The Education Minister needs to ensure any additional money allocation received for SEND is delivered in order to prioritise the needs of pupils and invest in the workforce, so we are not seeing the sector in crisis come September and beyond," said Ms Eastwood.
"The site of the former Dromore Central Primary School needs to be utilised to address the needs of SEND children in our area.
"I have lobbied for this for the last five years and have already asked the Minister about this on the floor of the house.
“Alliance will continue to work with all to advocate for the provision SEND children need.
"I share the frustrations and concerns many have with the current system.
"We need urgent and radical change to make sure children can access the education provision they deserve,” concluded the Lagan Valley MLA.
Stating his commitment to Special Education Needs, the Education Minister Paul Givan said: “I will work collectively with my colleagues around the Executive table to make the case for urgent additional investment to help deliver on this commitment.”