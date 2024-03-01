Register
BREAKING

Alliance MLA calls for investment in special needs education

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has called on the Education Minister to “prioritise and invest in special educational needs and disabilities”.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

She has also urged the Minister to utilise the former Dromore Primary School site for special needs education.

The Lagan Valley MLA said the transformation of SEND services is vital, but it is also essential there was no crisis in the provision of places for the new academic year.

She noted the current system is failing to deliver appropriate and timely support for pupils, parents and schools.

Most Popular
Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has called for investment in special needs education. Pic credit: AllianceLagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has called for investment in special needs education. Pic credit: Alliance
Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has called for investment in special needs education. Pic credit: Alliance

“The Education Minister needs to ensure any additional money allocation received for SEND is delivered in order to prioritise the needs of pupils and invest in the workforce, so we are not seeing the sector in crisis come September and beyond," said Ms Eastwood.

"The site of the former Dromore Central Primary School needs to be utilised to address the needs of SEND children in our area.

"I have lobbied for this for the last five years and have already asked the Minister about this on the floor of the house.

“Alliance will continue to work with all to advocate for the provision SEND children need.

Read More
Minister pledges support for special needs education during visit to Fleming Ful...

"I share the frustrations and concerns many have with the current system.

"We need urgent and radical change to make sure children can access the education provision they deserve,” concluded the Lagan Valley MLA.

Stating his commitment to Special Education Needs, the Education Minister Paul Givan said: “I will work collectively with my colleagues around the Executive table to make the case for urgent additional investment to help deliver on this commitment.”

Related topics:Education MinisterPaul Givan