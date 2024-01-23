Register
An insight into careers in IT for Dromore High pupils

Pupils at Dromore High School recently got the opportunity to gain and insight into what a career in the IT industry might be like.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
Year 10 Pupils participated in an Employ Me Day with a particular focus on careers in the IT industry.

The Dromore High pupils engaged in a range of activities which highlighted developing areas within the IT industry which pupils may wish to pursue careers in once they leave the world of education.

At the Dromore High IT Day are, rom left, Laura McCaig Stranmillis student teacher on placement with W5, Jessica Chambers, Reece Robinson, Stranmillis student teacher on placement, Finn Harrison and Conor McKay W5. Pic credit: Dromore High SchoolAt the Dromore High IT Day are, rom left, Laura McCaig Stranmillis student teacher on placement with W5, Jessica Chambers, Reece Robinson, Stranmillis student teacher on placement, Finn Harrison and Conor McKay W5. Pic credit: Dromore High School
W5 Life offered a Minecraft session which introduced pupils into the games industry, Belfast Met explored the growing need for Cyber Security specialists, and ICT Co-Ordinator Mr Turley provided a session on Digital Content Creation.

The students were also given a talk by two employees from Kainos, a local software company, exploring the range of opportunities available for pupils wishing to work in IT.

The Dromore pupils had a great day and certainly came away with plenty to think about for their future careers.