An insight into careers in IT for Dromore High pupils
Year 10 Pupils participated in an Employ Me Day with a particular focus on careers in the IT industry.
The Dromore High pupils engaged in a range of activities which highlighted developing areas within the IT industry which pupils may wish to pursue careers in once they leave the world of education.
W5 Life offered a Minecraft session which introduced pupils into the games industry, Belfast Met explored the growing need for Cyber Security specialists, and ICT Co-Ordinator Mr Turley provided a session on Digital Content Creation.
The students were also given a talk by two employees from Kainos, a local software company, exploring the range of opportunities available for pupils wishing to work in IT.
The Dromore pupils had a great day and certainly came away with plenty to think about for their future careers.