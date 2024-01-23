Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 10 Pupils participated in an Employ Me Day with a particular focus on careers in the IT industry.

The Dromore High pupils engaged in a range of activities which highlighted developing areas within the IT industry which pupils may wish to pursue careers in once they leave the world of education.

At the Dromore High IT Day are, rom left, Laura McCaig Stranmillis student teacher on placement with W5, Jessica Chambers, Reece Robinson, Stranmillis student teacher on placement, Finn Harrison and Conor McKay W5. Pic credit: Dromore High School

W5 Life offered a Minecraft session which introduced pupils into the games industry, Belfast Met explored the growing need for Cyber Security specialists, and ICT Co-Ordinator Mr Turley provided a session on Digital Content Creation.

The students were also given a talk by two employees from Kainos, a local software company, exploring the range of opportunities available for pupils wishing to work in IT.