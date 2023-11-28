Another successful year is celebrated at Dromore High School Speech Day
The guest speaker at the event was Mr Jordan Kenny, a former pupil, who is now a BBC Journalist and Radio One presenter.
Chairman of the Board of Governors Mr Alan Poots congratulated everyone in the school for the academic results achieved during the 2022 2023 academic year.
He said: “It is a pleasure for the chair to be able to deliver a speech when there is so much to celebrate. 2022–23 was another extremely successful year for the school. Our very important results at GCSE and A level were excellent. Successful examination results open the door to opportunities for employment or further study. I congratulate all who received results in August on their success.”
Principal Mr Ian McConaghy expressed his delight at being able to celebrate such an excellent set of results for GCSE pupils in August 2023. 93% of pupils had secured 5 + GCSEs and 75% had included the all-important GCSE English and Maths.
Head Boy Sam McElroy and Head Girl Shauna Mackin recalled their almost seven years in school, reflecting on their transformation during the past seven years. Both remarked on how they had developed during their time in Dromore and recorded their appreciation of the staff in school who had assisted them on their journey.
At the conclusion of the evening all the assembled guests enjoyed supper in the Dining Hall served by Home Economics Department.