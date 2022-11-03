Antrim and Down adult learning projects encouraged to reach for the STAR Awards

The annual STAR Awards recognise that Adult and Community Education is about more than receiving a qualification. From improved confidence to better health, the wider benefits are far-reaching and can have a hugely positive impact on a person’s life, family and wider community.

CEO of AONTAS Dearbháil Lawless said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the 2023 STAR Awards with our first face-to-face event in three years. This year we look forward to showcasing the very best of adult learning and highlighting the diversity of learning on offer across the island of Ireland.