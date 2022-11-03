Antrim and Down adult learning projects encouraged to reach for the STAR Awards
Do you know of an Adult Learning group or project doing outstanding work in Antrim and Down? AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation, are seeking nominations for the Adult Learning STAR Awards 2023.
The annual STAR Awards recognise that Adult and Community Education is about more than receiving a qualification. From improved confidence to better health, the wider benefits are far-reaching and can have a hugely positive impact on a person’s life, family and wider community.
The awards will be presented at a live ceremony in Dublin on March10, 2023. The Award categories include Health and Wellbeing,
Third-level Access and Engagement, Social Inclusion, Learner Voice, and Global Citizenship Education.
CEO of AONTAS Dearbháil Lawless said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the 2023 STAR Awards with our first face-to-face event in three years. This year we look forward to showcasing the very best of adult learning and highlighting the diversity of learning on offer across the island of Ireland.
To nominate, visit https://www.aontas.com/community/adult-learners-festival/aontas-star-awards.