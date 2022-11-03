Local community groups share £15,000 of funding from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Grand Choice scheme

A total of 26 projects were exhibited by a wide range of community groups, sporting organisations, churches, schools and PTA`s, loyal orders and youth providers. There was a large turnout of the public from Lisburn South with 626 votes cast for their choices to receive funding.

The key difference between Grand Choice and other council managed funding opportunities is that the successful projects are chosen by the community. The votes of those living in Lisburn South will decide which projects will be funded.

The council would like to thank the statutory organisations, PSNI, NIFRS, NIHE, South Eastern Trust, LCCC Community Services and PCSP Members and Officers who also attended the event and provided information stands throughout the day.

Local groups benefit from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Grand Choice scheme

Fifteen groups from across the area were awarded a total of £15,000.

