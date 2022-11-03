Local community groups share £15,000 of funding from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Grand Choice scheme
Local community groups and organisations recently attended a special event at Trinity Methodist Church to let residents know just what they do and urge them to vote for their projects in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Grand Choice scheme.
A total of 26 projects were exhibited by a wide range of community groups, sporting organisations, churches, schools and PTA`s, loyal orders and youth providers. There was a large turnout of the public from Lisburn South with 626 votes cast for their choices to receive funding.
The key difference between Grand Choice and other council managed funding opportunities is that the successful projects are chosen by the community. The votes of those living in Lisburn South will decide which projects will be funded.
The council would like to thank the statutory organisations, PSNI, NIFRS, NIHE, South Eastern Trust, LCCC Community Services and PCSP Members and Officers who also attended the event and provided information stands throughout the day.
Fifteen groups from across the area were awarded a total of £15,000.
Grand Choice winners included Ballymacash Meals on Wheels received £1000, Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid received £1000, The Hygiene Bank, received £1000, Laurelhill PTA received £425, Lisburn YMCA received £1000, Ballymacash Community Group received £1000, The Sub Trinity Methodist Church was awarded £1000, Hillsborough Fort Guard was awarded £1000, South Eastern Area Domestic & Sexual Violence Partnership was awarded £910, Lisburn Voluntary Welfare Group was awarded £1000, Ballymacash Rangers Youth FC received £1000. Sew Ready received £1000, Ballymacash Regeneration Network received£890, Resurgam Youth Initiative received £1000, Old Warren PS PTA received £1000. Ballymacash Playgroup received £1000. and Old Warren Primary School received £780.