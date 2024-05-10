Antrim and Newtownabbey: ‘inclusive’ summer scheme funding approved for five schools
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sum will be used to fund their annual summer scheme programmes.
Councillors also approved almost £21k at a meeting on Wednesday evening for inclusive summer schemes, which are to be held in association with the Mae Murray Foundation charity at Antrim Forum and Crumlin Leisure Centre.
The Mae Murray Foundation was set up “to allow people of all ages and abilities to take part in activities, experience the world and enjoy friendship together, in an inclusive environment”, the charity says.
The local government authority schemes will provide specialised one-to-one care for up to 25 children per day who have complex disabilities/medical conditions and a range of activities, tailored to their specific needs, such as inclusive wheelchair games, sensory play and arts and crafts.
Proposing that the committee accepted a recommendation to approve funding, Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Councillor Stephen Cosgrove said: “Sometimes we do not blow our own trumpet loudly enough. This is fantastic to do this as a council. It really is something everyone can be inclusive about.”
Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly stated: “It is a great initiative. I am more than happy to second the proposal.” Ballyclare DUP Cllr Helen Magill asked if there is any provision for the Ballyclare area.
Party colleague Glengormley Alderman Paula Bradley asked why the Lilian Bland Park in Glengormley is not included. A report to the committee noted that this venue had been included as a venue last summer.
An officer told the meeting that the reason is “based on feedback from participants last year”. He explained it was felt it would be “easier to bring it back into a centre where there were facilities”.
In reply to a further query, Ald Bradley was advised that the children who attended the scheme at Lilian Bland would have an opportunity to participate at an alternative venue.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter