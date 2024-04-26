Police warn of 'robust' response after recent disorder at Glengormley’s Lilian Bland Park
Warning that some of those involved are from outside the area, police have also issued an appeal to parents to help prevent a repeat of the activities.
In a statement this afternoon (Friday, April 26), the PSNI said: “Following a number of incidents around Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley during recent weeks, we, along with our community and Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership) partners will be proactively patrolling this area over the weekend to keep people safe and ensuring everyone enjoys this shared space.
"We are urging parents and guardians to know what their children are doing outside of the home and to share the message that any type of behaviour that impacts negatively on the community will not be tolerated.
"Anyone breaking the law will be identified and dealt with robustly and appropriately. This means some people may even end up with a criminal record which can have all sorts of consequences later in life.
"We also believe some of those involved in the recent disorder are from outside the local area. We would therefore call on all people in the vicinity to be mindful of the wishes of local residents, and not create noise, nuisance or act in an intimidating manner.
“Anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour should report any incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.”