Apprentice trio from SERC are set to compete at the WorldSkills UK finals

Three apprentices from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are preparing to compete at the prestigious WorldSkills UK Finals in Greater Manchester between November 14-17.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young men, Matthew Blair 24, (Ballinderry) employed by Building Protection Systems (BPS); Jack Matthews 22, (Belfast) employed by SIA and Jamie Rusk 19, (Lurgan), employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS) are completing the Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.

The trio are amongst 400 top students and apprentices taking part in the WorldSkills UK National Finals, which will be hosted in colleges across Greater Manchester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Hamill, Lecturer, Fire and Security Systems at SERC said, “We are absolutely delighted that Matthew, Jack and Jamie have reached the finals of this national competition.

Three Level 3 Fire & Security Systems apprentices at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are preparing to compete at the prestigious WorldSkills UK Finals in Greater Manchester between 14-17 November 2023. (L - R) Jack Matthews 22, (Belfast) employed by SIA; Matthew Blair 24, (Ballinderry) employed by Building Protection Systems (BPS); and Jamie Rusk 19, (Lurgan), employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS). Pic credit: SERC

"All the young men have had a fantastic time at SkillBuildNI and IFSEC this year, which has secured their spot in this competition.

"They rank among the best students and apprentices in the UK, and this competition will further showcase their skills and experience in this specialist area in the face of strong competition.

“An apprenticeship is a three-way partnership between the College, the apprentice and of course, the employer, and we would like to thank each of the apprentice's employers for their continued support and encouragement to each of the young men who will represent their businesses, SERC and indeed, Northern Ireland.”