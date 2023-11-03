SERC students share their knowledge during a virtual exchange with National Institute of Japan
and live on Freeview channel 276
The mutually beneficial exchange for the engineering students and apprentices, separated only by thousands of miles, gave the students the chance to find out about studying engineering in different parts of the world.
Neil Largey, a Higher Level Apprentice in Mechatronic Engineering employed by Linamar in Lisburn, gave a presentation to illustrate his day-to-day work at Linamar and study on the HLA programme at SERC. The Sasebo students delivered a presentation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aine McGreeghan, Deputy Head of School for Engineering said, “This session gave them the opportunity to engage with people from another country and culture, and to find out what it was like to study engineering in another country.
"Likewise, the session gave the Japanese students the chance to practice listening and asking questions in English.”