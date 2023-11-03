SERC students share their knowledge during a virtual exchange with National Institute of Japan

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Higher Level Apprentices (HLA) and Foundation Degree (FD) students in Mechatronic Engineering have taken part in a virtual exchange with engineering students in Sasebo College, National Institute of Technology in Japan.

The mutually beneficial exchange for the engineering students and apprentices, separated only by thousands of miles, gave the students the chance to find out about studying engineering in different parts of the world.

Neil Largey, a Higher Level Apprentice in Mechatronic Engineering employed by Linamar in Lisburn, gave a presentation to illustrate his day-to-day work at Linamar and study on the HLA programme at SERC. The Sasebo students delivered a presentation.

Aine McGreeghan, Deputy Head of School for Engineering at SERC Engineering students and apprentices who took part in a virtual exchange with engineering students at Sasebo College, National Institute of Technology in Japan (on screen) (L-R) James Denvir (Downpatrick), Michael Read (Ballymena), Luke Kerr (Lurgan) Thomas Kell (Belfast), Ross Morrow (Dromore), Rory Kinnear (Hillsborough), Zak Lindsay (Lisburn), Jamie Elliott (Lisburn), Lukasz Zak (Lisburn) and Neil Largey (Belfast) who gave a presentation on his apprenticeship role with Linamar Engineering in Lisburn. Pic credit: SERC

Aine McGreeghan, Deputy Head of School for Engineering said, “This session gave them the opportunity to engage with people from another country and culture, and to find out what it was like to study engineering in another country.