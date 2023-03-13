Moneymore student Antoinette Marshall who is studying Level 4 Engineering at South West College (SWC), has been shortlisted for a WorldSkills UK Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Heroes Award as well as a British Diversity Award for ‘Diversity in Technology (Disability)’, for creatively using technology to widen participation for people with disabilities.

Celebrating diversity and inclusion, these awards shine a spotlight on those earning achievements, and inspirational Antoinette, is employed with Connected Health Ltd as an eLearning Designer and Developer in Belfast, is no exception.

Having come from a creative background and in pursuit of a career in product and software design, Antoinette successfully transitioned on to an HNC Level 4 in Engineering.

In year one of her studies, Antoinette was awarded the 2021/2022 Strickland Scholarship Award for her pioneering project idea to create specialised software designed to support and assist people with learning difficulties.

Since this, Antoinette has gone on to achieve many more successes. Her idea won the Project Based Learning ‘Educational Impact’ Crest Award last year, and she has just recently submitted the project plan forward to the Big Education Gamechanger Challenge 2023. Antoinette has also been shortlisted at the British Diversity Awards this year for the ‘Diversity in Technology (Disability)’ Award.

Reflecting on her journey and her many achievements to date, Antoinette said: “I’m eternally grateful for choosing to study at South West College Dungannon on the HNC Level 4 Engineering course. The Engineering faculty in Dungannon have shown continuous and extended support towards my progress and skills development throughout the course.”

For anyone considering a career in Engineering, Antoinette would highly recommend South West College as a place of study. She said: “particularly for its focus on enterprising and entrepreneurial opportunities, and for the benevolence of its teaching facilitators.”

Antoinette’s tutor Rhoda O’Neill at the College said: “These awards honour and celebrate those making a positive difference, and we as a College are so proud of Antoinette. She is an incredible person and is an inspiring role model to all. We wish her all the best in the upcoming Awards and any future endeavours.”

