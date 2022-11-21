Multi award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan recently visited the Integrated College in Dungannon (ICD) with his presentation Nature, Camera, Action!

Year 10 students take the opportunity to meet and chat with Doug after his presentation of ‘Life Behind a Lens’.

Doug is one of the world’s best known and respected cameramen. His images have been published in numerous magazines and books, and he has contributed memorable sequences to classic BBC series like The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Forces of Nature, and many others.

Sir David Attenborough described Doug as “a man with a fusion of dogged endurance, determination, a great affinity with the natural world and a desire to get to places that others do not go.”

Doug met with all Year 10 students delivering his presentation ‘Life Behind a Lens’. This was followed with a further presentation to those students studying GCSE, AS and A’ Level Geography, Moving Image Arts, Biology, Photography and Art.

Doug met Barbara, Rhondda, Collette and Sandra from ICD’s Parent Council, at his presentation of ‘Nature, Camera, Action!’, which he delivered, in support of ICD’s Parent Council, to the local community.

ICD College Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth, spoke of the excitement within the College at the news of Doug’s visit. He said: “We have been delighted to have Doug visit ICD. The students have been very excited, particularly those interested in photography, wildlife, climate change, science and filming.”

Doug’s awards include eight Emmys and five BAFTAs. He has twice won the underwater category in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year and is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and the Royal Scottish Geographical Society. In 2018, he was awarded the RSGS Mungo Park Medal.

ICD’s Assembly Hall was filled to capacity for an evening event for the public, organised by ICD’s Parent Council. Members of ICD’s College community were joined by members of local camera clubs, art clubs, students and staff from other schools and members of the public who attended to hear Doug deliver his presentation.

This was followed by a question-and-answer session before Doug finished off the event by autographing many of his books “Freeze Frame – A Wildlife Cameraman’s Adventures on Ice” for those assembled.