Young cricketers at Ballyclare High will be able to develop their skills following improvement works at both their school facilites and The Cloughan, home of Templepatrick Cricket Club.

The south Antrim club recently made a generous donation to the Rashee Road school which is benefitting the next generation of cricketers in the town.

Commenting on the development, Colin Morrow, Chairman of Templepatrick Cricket Club said: “Templepatrick Cricket Club are delighted to provide a donation to Ballyclare High School to assist in upgrading the school’s cricketing facilities.

"At the start of the 2023 season, TCC renewed their artificial mat at The Cloughan, giving the opportunity to gift the existing mat to the school and make a financial contribution to upgrade Hollinger Park as well as the wicket located behind the school – resulting in three quality pitches in close proximity for both the school and the club’s use.

Dr Rainey (Principal Ballyclare High) with Jack Smith, Mr Corry (teacher in charge of cricket), Jacob Scarlett and Colin Morrow (Chair TCC). (Pic: Contributed).

“The school and club have always had a close relationship, with many past and present pupils being active members of TCC. The hard work from both parties in developing young cricketers on and off the pitch will only be fortified by the enhanced cricketing amenities and further strengthen our relationship.”

Thanking the club for their support, Ballyclare High’s Principal, Dr Rainey added: “We are delighted to be able to upgrade our cricket facilities and are very grateful to Templepatrick Cricket Club for their generous financial input.

"Our long-standing partnership continues to benefit not only our pupils, but serves our local community through provision for cricket coaching, playing and competition.