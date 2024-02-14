Ballyclare students get introduction to rugby at Ulster Tag Rugby event
The Rashee Road school entered teams at U13, U14 and U15 levels.
Commenting on the event, the school’s Director of Rugby, Mike Orchin-McKeever said: “We could have mixed teams and had them ranked from strongest to novice, but I felt it was better to keep the girls in their year groups, familiar in their social groups and allow them to experience the game with more familiarity around to support them.
"It was a brilliant day out. There were loads of scores, tagging, smiles and memories made. A few fun spot-prizes were presented for our loudest player, most energetic and even a few bags of sweets, plus a group selfie.
"Plenty of girls played their first game, scored their first try and played against girls between three and five years older than them. It was a great opportunity for growth in so many ways. I guess success will be if they keep playing at school and can bring a friend to the next session.”
Ellie Wasson, a year 11 pupil stated: “I really enjoyed the event. It felt like a good learning curve to get back into the swings of things and learn more about the rules again.”Penny McWhirter, another year 11 player started playing following encouragement from friends, explaining: “Two older girls, Abigail and Neeve, told me about it and I thought it sounded like a lot of fun and something that I wanted to join in with.”