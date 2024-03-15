Ballymacash Primary pupils have the chance to fly experiments and test technologies that could one day be destined for Mars
and live on Freeview channel 276
The initiative is called ‘MARSBalloon’ and is a UK-wide project, run annually, where school students get the opportunity to send experiments up to space.
TAS representatives from Belfast visited the school to help the students design and create their experiments, along with discussing the challenges of exploring space and running some really fun interactive challenges.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Then, in May/June, TAS will send the balloon, and its experiment payload, 30km above sea level, where the experiments will experience conditions very similar to Mars.
Due to the reduced pressure, the balloon will eventually burst, and the experiments will fall back to Earth, before being returned to the schools to analyse the results.
Speaking before the visit, Ballymacash Primary School teacher, Susan Brown, said: “We are so excited to be involved in such an amazing activity.
"The students can’t wait to start dreaming up their own experiments.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We’re looking forward to having our very own MARSBalloon workshop in March - so watch this space to see what the children come up with!”
Drashti Shah, Thales Alenia Space Engineer and MARSBalloon Project Manager, said: “We are delighted to have launched MARSBalloon 2024.
"We had a record number of participants last year, flying over 200 experiments into the stratosphere, and this year we have changed the dates to allow more schools to get involved.
"It is a fantastic fun, free of charge that really gives young student experience of deigning their own experiments and first-hand experience learning more about space, widening their future career horizons.”