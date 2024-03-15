Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative is called ‘MARSBalloon’ and is a UK-wide project, run annually, where school students get the opportunity to send experiments up to space.

TAS representatives from Belfast visited the school to help the students design and create their experiments, along with discussing the challenges of exploring space and running some really fun interactive challenges.

Then, in May/June, TAS will send the balloon, and its experiment payload, 30km above sea level, where the experiments will experience conditions very similar to Mars.

Thales Alenia Space (a global space manufacturer with facilities in Belfast) is running an initiative to encourage school kids into engineering. As part of the programme TAS recently ran a workshop with Year 6 pupils from Ballymacash Primary School. Pic credit: Thales Alenia Space

Due to the reduced pressure, the balloon will eventually burst, and the experiments will fall back to Earth, before being returned to the schools to analyse the results.

Speaking before the visit, Ballymacash Primary School teacher, Susan Brown, said: “We are so excited to be involved in such an amazing activity.

"The students can’t wait to start dreaming up their own experiments.

"We’re looking forward to having our very own MARSBalloon workshop in March - so watch this space to see what the children come up with!”

Pupils at Ballymacash Primary School try out some experiments with Thales Alenia Space, a global space manufacturer with facilities in Belfast. Pic credit: Thales Alenia Space

Drashti Shah, Thales Alenia Space Engineer and MARSBalloon Project Manager, said: “We are delighted to have launched MARSBalloon 2024.

"We had a record number of participants last year, flying over 200 experiments into the stratosphere, and this year we have changed the dates to allow more schools to get involved.