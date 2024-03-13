Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Superhero Challenge invited schools across NI to take on the Daily Mile (15 minutes of exercise in any form) dressed as their favourite superhero.

The impact of active participation in the Daily Mile can be transformational – improving not only children’s fitness, but also their concentration levels, mood, behaviour and general wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowandale Integrated Primary School have won £250 donation to the school; 25 pupils are invited to the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon Expo and Pack Collection on Friday May 3, including complimentary transport courtesy of Translink, participation in a Daily Mile challenge supported by Better, child friendly session on the importance of the lifesaving Air Ambulance NI service, lunch provided by Moy Park and a goodie bag including a t-shirt and medal; two complimentary entries and a special discount code as a token of thanks to the organising staff for a 2024 event.

Rowandale IPS announced as winners of Belfast City Marathon Schools Initiative. Pic credit: Rowandale IPS

Upon the visit, the pupils at Rowandale Integrated Primary School, like many across NI, were celebrating World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite book character.

Frances Hughes, Principal, said: “This is an important initiative to promote in conjunction with the Belfast City Marathon.

"The children of Rowandale have been actively involved in The Daily Mile for the past 10 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As one of the first schools in Northern Ireland to introduce this initiative, we are incredibly proud that it has become a highlight of each day for our children.

"It improves the physical, social, emotional, mental health and well – being of the children daily and we are thrilled to win this competition.

"It is so important that schools promote this as part of the daily routine - best of all it is free and easy to do.”