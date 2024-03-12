Communities Minister visits Lisburn City Library to announce funding for new books

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welcoming the delivery of new stock at Lisburn City Library, the Minister said: “I’m delighted to visit Lisburn City Library to mark World Book Day and to welcome the newly arrived stock of books.

“I’m pleased to be able to support the funding of this replenishment of stock in all libraries.

“Books are not only important for learning and knowledge, they also stimulate the imagination and encourage creativity and communication.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons talks books with pupils from Largymore Primary School as they celebrate World Book Day at Lisburn Library. Pic credit: Aarom McCracken

The Minister also took part in a storytelling session with children from Largymore Primary School and heard about the vital role local libraries play in encouraging reading, providing access to information, and supporting lifelong learning.

Mr Lyons added: “Our local libraries play a vital role within communities, not only providing a place to read and learn, but somewhere where people can gather, study and access technology.

"It is important that we continue to invest in our libraries to ensure they remain the heart of our local communities.”

Libraries NI Chief Executive Jim O’Hagan said: “We are very grateful to be able to buy books again and we know that our customers will be delighted to hear that new titles are arriving in libraries and also online.

"Reading for pleasure plays a vital role in enhancing literacy skills, promoting wellbeing, fostering continuous learning, alleviating stress and for boosting memory and concentration.