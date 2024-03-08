Grove Activity Centre to be transferred from Council to local wellbeing charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local resident had expressed concern about the possible closure of the centre, saying: “This is a community resource which is accessed by a population in Lisburn, a population which is known to reside within a socially and economically deprived area.

“As a member of the Vitality group and regular attender at the Grove and the Leisureplex, I can see the benefits of using Grove over the Lagan Valley Leisureplex.

“I have spoken to other members of Grove who are very upset by the impending closure. They highlighted that they will miss both the health and social benefits of using the Grove facilities.”

Under Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s policy called, Community Asset Transfer (CAT) this means that from April 1, the building will be used for a different purpose. However, it will still play a significant role in the life of the local community.

From next month, the gym, indoor classes and hire facilities at Grove Activity Centre will no longer be available to the public. Vitality gym members will automatically be transferred from the Grove to the nearby Glenmore Activity Centre.

Casual users will be able to choose from a range of fitness activities at six local facilities: Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Glenmore Activity Centre, Kilmakee Activity Centre, Lough Moss Leisure Centre or the Vitality gym at Billy Neill.

The Live Life Wellbeing Centre and social enterprises charity was launched in 2021. It provides a specialised young adult-focused service in the Greater Lisburn area for those aged 19 – 35 who have additional needs.

It expects to be up and running in the Grove Activity Centre from September 2024, following a programme of refurbishment.

Live Life will have responsibility for the building and car park, as well as the 3G pitch. The council will continue to maintain the outdoor playground area.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of LCCC’s Wellbeing and Communities Committee said: “As a council we want to empower local community and voluntary organisations to manage facilities in their areas where they can demonstrate, via a rigorous process, that they are competent to do so. This puts the power to shape local facilities in the hands of people who are well-placed to understand their needs.

“Partnership working like this helps us develop strong, long-term relationships with voluntary and community organisations. Other benefits include a sustainable community infrastructure, a sense of community identity and pride - and the potential for increased community cohesion.”

Philip Reain-Adair, Director of Services at the Live Life Wellbeing Centre said: “This has been a generous move by the council and we are delighted to be offering our services in the community.

"This will allow us to provide much-needed support for young people with additional needs, on a local basis.