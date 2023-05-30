The awards will take place at Titanic Belfast on June 26 with special guests including Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Head Coach, along with members of the Giants coaching and management team.
OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers eight categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, and Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.
This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago, explained Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN NI.
“The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect the best of Northern Ireland and are shining examples of what hard work and determination can achieve,” Martin said. "We can’t wait to reward those who have been highly commended and the winners at our in person event next month.
“This year Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Head Coach, plus members of the Belfast Giants coaching and management team will attend as our special guests and will answer questions on stage about their incredible local success following their Challenge Cup and historic treble win earlier this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The purpose of the Q&A is to provide an insight and highlight similarities/lessons on how in to how high-performing teams and striving for success in ice hockey can be applied to general life for young people/adults trying to achieve their own personal goals.”
Adam Keefe will present award winners and highly commended entrants with OCN NI bursary prizes, which aim to ensure that people are financially supported on their education journey and able to explore new and exciting pathways.
He will also present the overall Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, chosen from one of the category winners.
Adam said: “It’s a great honour to be asked to attend the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards and I’m looking forward to hearing first hand from some pretty inspiring people who have succeeded in their categories. There is no substitution for working hard so I will be clapping loudly for everyone who is honoured at the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The shortlists for the Learning Endeavour Awards 2023 are as follows.
Further Education Learner of the Year
Adrian Boyd, North West Regional College, Co Tyrone
Adrian Stott, South Eastern Regional College, Co Down
Ashleigh Mulholland, Northern Regional College, Co Antrim
Catherine Cameron, Northern Regional College, Co Derry/Londonderry
Diana Sarmento Almeida, South West College, Co Tyrone
Kyla Skelton, Northern Regional College, Co Antrim
Third Sector Learner of the Year
Ayanle Adam Hassan, Start360, Co Antrim
Jack Smyth, YouthAction NI, Co Antrim
Michael Fox Mulligan, Poleglass Community Association @ Sally Gardens, Co Antrim
Rahwa Yemane Ghebremeskel, Start360, Co Antrim
Robert Kinkead, The Advantage Foundation, Co Antrim
Trevor McDowell, Orchardville Society, Co Down
Schools Learner of the Year
Anabela Vodenichorova, St Catherine’s College Armagh, Co Armagh
Clea Todd, Malone Integrated College, Antrim
Johanna McStravick, St Louise's College, Co Antrim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Niamh Patton, St Mary's High School Limavady, Co Derry/Londonderry
Saoirse Parke, St Patrick's College, Co Derry/Londonderry
Victoria Mafundirwa, Dominican College Portstewart, Co Derry~Londonderry
Health & Well-being Learner of the Year
Brandon Magee, Education Authority Youth Service, Co Derry/Londonderry
Eireann McKenna, Poleglass Community Association @ Sally Gardens, Co Antrim
Fatma Abdinar, Start360, Co Antrim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Murphy, AMH - New Horizons Ards and North Down, Co Down
Rahwa Yemane Ghebremeskel, Start360 , Co Antrim
Shauna Christie, Action Mental Health, Co Antrim
Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year
Anna McBride, Malone Integrated College, Co Antrim
Janet Crawford, Cookstown High School, Co Tyrone
Kiera O'Kane, Northern Regional College, Co Antrim
Lizzie Buick, South Eastern Regional College, Co Down
Michelle McCartan, Clanrye Group, Co Armagh
Sarah Simms, WOMEN'STEC, Co Antrim
Essential Skills Learner of the Year
Coco Egan, SERC, Co Down
Fatma Abdinar, Start360, Co Antrim
Jack Mateer, Bryson Energy (formerly Bryson Future Skills), Co Antrim
Maeve Kealey, St Patrick's College, Co Derry/Londonderry
Natasha Patton Nelson, People1st, Antrim
Zarema Ramazanova-Lynnyk, South West College Omagh, Co Tyrone
Provider of the Year
Access Employment Limited, Co Antrim
Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Co Derry~Londonderry
LifeDock, Co Antrim
NOW Group, Co Antrim
Orchardville Society, Co Antrim
South Eastern Regional College, Co Down
Advancing Learning Through Innovation
Belfast Met Supported Learning Centre, Co Antrim
Irish Football Association, Co Antrim
Nerve Centre, Co Derry/Londonderry
Northern Regional College, Co Antrim
NWRC, Co Derry/Londonderry
South Eastern Regional College, Co Down
YouthAction NI, Co Antrim