Northern Ireland’s leading professional and technical awarding body, the Open College Network (OCN), has revealed the shortlist for its fifth Learning Endeavour Awards.

The awards will take place at Titanic Belfast on June 26 with special guests including Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Head Coach, along with members of the Giants coaching and management team.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers eight categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, and Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.

Martin Flynn (centre), Chief Executive of OCN NI is joined by Adam Keefe (left), Belfast Giants Head Coach and Steve Thornton, Group Head of Commercial & Hockey, Belfast Giants.

This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago, explained Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN NI.

“The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect the best of Northern Ireland and are shining examples of what hard work and determination can achieve,” Martin said. "We can’t wait to reward those who have been highly commended and the winners at our in person event next month.

“This year Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Head Coach, plus members of the Belfast Giants coaching and management team will attend as our special guests and will answer questions on stage about their incredible local success following their Challenge Cup and historic treble win earlier this year.

“The purpose of the Q&A is to provide an insight and highlight similarities/lessons on how in to how high-performing teams and striving for success in ice hockey can be applied to general life for young people/adults trying to achieve their own personal goals.”

Adam Keefe will present award winners and highly commended entrants with OCN NI bursary prizes, which aim to ensure that people are financially supported on their education journey and able to explore new and exciting pathways.

He will also present the overall Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, chosen from one of the category winners.

Adam said: “It’s a great honour to be asked to attend the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards and I’m looking forward to hearing first hand from some pretty inspiring people who have succeeded in their categories. There is no substitution for working hard so I will be clapping loudly for everyone who is honoured at the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards.”

The shortlists for the Learning Endeavour Awards 2023 are as follows.

Further Education Learner of the Year

Adrian Boyd, North West Regional College, Co Tyrone

Adrian Stott, South Eastern Regional College, Co Down

Ashleigh Mulholland, Northern Regional College, Co Antrim

Catherine Cameron, Northern Regional College, Co Derry/Londonderry

Diana Sarmento Almeida, South West College, Co Tyrone

Kyla Skelton, Northern Regional College, Co Antrim

Third Sector Learner of the Year

Ayanle Adam Hassan, Start360, Co Antrim

Jack Smyth, YouthAction NI, Co Antrim

Michael Fox Mulligan, Poleglass Community Association @ Sally Gardens, Co Antrim

Rahwa Yemane Ghebremeskel, Start360, Co Antrim

Robert Kinkead, The Advantage Foundation, Co Antrim

Trevor McDowell, Orchardville Society, Co Down

Schools Learner of the Year

Anabela Vodenichorova, St Catherine’s College Armagh, Co Armagh

Clea Todd, Malone Integrated College, Antrim

Johanna McStravick, St Louise's College, Co Antrim

Niamh Patton, St Mary's High School Limavady, Co Derry/Londonderry

Saoirse Parke, St Patrick's College, Co Derry/Londonderry

Victoria Mafundirwa, Dominican College Portstewart, Co Derry~Londonderry

Health & Well-being Learner of the Year

Brandon Magee, Education Authority Youth Service, Co Derry/Londonderry

Eireann McKenna, Poleglass Community Association @ Sally Gardens, Co Antrim

Fatma Abdinar, Start360, Co Antrim

Rachel Murphy, AMH - New Horizons Ards and North Down, Co Down

Rahwa Yemane Ghebremeskel, Start360 , Co Antrim

Shauna Christie, Action Mental Health, Co Antrim

Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year

Anna McBride, Malone Integrated College, Co Antrim

Janet Crawford, Cookstown High School, Co Tyrone

Kiera O'Kane, Northern Regional College, Co Antrim

Lizzie Buick, South Eastern Regional College, Co Down

Michelle McCartan, Clanrye Group, Co Armagh

Sarah Simms, WOMEN'STEC, Co Antrim

Essential Skills Learner of the Year

Coco Egan, SERC, Co Down

Fatma Abdinar, Start360, Co Antrim

Jack Mateer, Bryson Energy (formerly Bryson Future Skills), Co Antrim

Maeve Kealey, St Patrick's College, Co Derry/Londonderry

Natasha Patton Nelson, People1st, Antrim

Zarema Ramazanova-Lynnyk, South West College Omagh, Co Tyrone

Provider of the Year

Access Employment Limited, Co Antrim

Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Co Derry~Londonderry

LifeDock, Co Antrim

NOW Group, Co Antrim

Orchardville Society, Co Antrim

South Eastern Regional College, Co Down

Advancing Learning Through Innovation

Belfast Met Supported Learning Centre, Co Antrim

Irish Football Association, Co Antrim

Nerve Centre, Co Derry/Londonderry

Northern Regional College, Co Antrim

NWRC, Co Derry/Londonderry

South Eastern Regional College, Co Down