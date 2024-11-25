A Co Antrim-based social enterprise which provides training and employment for people with disabilities and health conditions is calling for more services to be provided for autistic people aged over 16.

Access Employment Limited (AEL), located in Larne town centre, has said there is a “distinct lack of services for those aged 16 plus” with ASD.

The social enterprise, which has been providing training, work experience and sustained employment for young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs since 1998, made the call following a recent meeting at their facility in the Pound Street area involving Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA and the Independent Autism Reviewer, Ema Cubitt.

Speaking to the Larne Times, AEL’s Head of Services, Lorraine Black, explained: “There is a distinct lack of services for those aged 16 plus with ASD, particularly services that offer individuals somewhere to attend in person.

"Most services tend to be online meetings/focus groups, which some of our trainees have said, actually enables them to remain behind the screen, not really communicating or developing those social and communication skills that are needed in everyday life.

"Within the local area, we are aware of Larne YMCA’s youth club which supports children and young people aged four to 18.

"National Autistic Society Larne and Carrickfergus run a number of activities for autistic people and their families in the region and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust operate The Northern Adult Autism Advisory Service, which is a network of organisations working together to support autistic individuals aged 16 years and over and their parents/carers. AEL are one of the organisations who make up this network.

"We are calling for more secure and longer-term funding to enable us and others to provide the intensive support programmes, that are often needed to help young people and adults with ASD, to progress from school/college into the world of work, volunteering and to experience social and recreational activities, which will help them lead fuller more independent lives. It’s those rites of passage that we all had access to growing up.

"We would also like to see a dedicated social work team set up to support individuals with ASD and their families. This could be helping them to access statutory services, signposting to other organisations, but also to look at access to self-directed support, i.e. direct payments, which would allow individuals and their families more opportunities, flexibility and choice, in what services they attend.”

Following the recent meeting with Minister Lyons and the Independent Autism Reviewer, Lorraine added: “Both Minister Lyons and the Independent Autism Reviewer Ema Cubitt were very complimentary of the breadth of services and support AEL provides. Their visit was a great opportunity to showcase the valuable services that we deliver.

"They had a good understanding of the gaps in service provision and the challenges faced, by organisations like us, in trying to support those with ASD. We thank them both for taking time out of their busy schedules to visit AEL.”