More youth provision in Irish for the growing number of young people in Lurgan and Portadown who speak Irish should be provided by the Education Authority, Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd says.

The MLA called on the EA to recognise these young people and provide youth services through the medium of Irish.

“On a daily basis several hundred children and young people from Lurgan, Portadown and surrounding areas are taught through the medium of Irish," said Mr O’Dowd, speaking after meeting senior officials from the EA Youth Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

"The next logical step is that they can access Irish medium youth provision where they can use the language in a less formal setting than school,” said the Upper Bann MLA.

"A recent report into Irish Medium Youth Work entitled ‘Squeezed in Squeezed Out’ highlighted the importance of such provision.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the report found that: “Young people noted that key to the development of a sense of belonging was their connectedness around the language. They individually and collectively recognised the time and investment they had made in learning Irish and as a result the importance of maintaining it, both for themselves personally, but also in order to ‘keep it alive’ more generally’.”

Mr O’Dowd added: “There is currently no local Irish medium youth provision for children or young people over the age of 11 and for some of that age group it is a two hour session once a fortnight.

"The EA needs to step up to the mark and ensure young Irish language speakers are given the opportunity to enjoy and enhance their language in settings such as youth clubs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In conclusion, Mr O’Dowd said: “EA Officials agreed to explore further options with local youth club providers as well as seeing what lessons can be learned from Belfast and Derry where Irish medium youth work is at a more advanced stage. We also agreed to meet again to discuss their findings and what actions they plan to deliver change.”