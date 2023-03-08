More than 100 people attended a vigil in north Lurgan last night showing a united front against drugs and dealers after the murder recently of Shane Whitla and several sudden deaths in the area.

The North Lurgan area and many other areas in north Armagh have been badly affected by the scourge of drug dealers in recent years and particularly with the rise of criminal gang The Firm.

More than 100 people gathered at the Grotto in the Kilwilke estate in Lurgan to unite against drugs, dealers and exploitation. The North Armagh Community Support Group - NACSG said: "The community of North Lurgan and beyond have had enough and the only way forward is to stand together to help support our young people and their families!"

Last night women, men and children gathered at the Grotto in Kilwilke showing solidarity with those families affected by the drugs, dealers and exploitation.

Canon Liam Stevenson said the Rosary at the Grotto. After he spoke of teaching young people the prayer Hail Holy Queen which is said in the Rosary and which has the phrase ‘To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve, to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this vale of tears’.

The Lurgan priest said the women of the area are weeping in a valley of tears after several sudden deaths in the area.

One woman said the drug dealers have a hard grip on some of our young people, with some paying out may thousands in debts.

North Armagh Community Support Group - NACSG – which organised the vigil, said: “Great to see the community coming together tonight in solidarity with families who are continually being affected by drugs, dealers and exploitation.