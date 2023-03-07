Fears for the future of the ‘Curly Wurly’ Bridge in Craigavon have been raised as locals claim it is being neglected.

The bridge, which has been a firm favourite in the area for generations, is a featured route for dog walkers and those seeking to get to Craigavon Park and South Lakes Leisure Centre.

Concerns at the lack of maintenance of the Curly Wurly Bridge in the Clonmeen area of Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Some residents believe that it is being deliberately neglected so it can be removed just like its neighbour Moylinn East Footbridge which is due for demolition on St Patrick’s weekend as it is ‘beyond economic repair’

One resident who took photos of the bridge said she was disgusted at the state it was in. She revealed that it was awash with ‘a couple of seasons worth of leaves’.

She said: “These steps are very very slippery when wet. If only we could get them cleaned once a week - even once a year would be better than nothing.

"How long will it be before they decide to take this bridge down too due to neglect.”

Another known as the Moylinn East Footbridge, which leads from Legahorry to Craigavon Lakes, is due for removal on St Patrick’s weekend.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department for Infrastructure has announced plans to remove Moylinn East Footbridge, Craigavon over the weekend of Thursday 16 to Monday 20 March 2023. The works will see the existing footbridge removed with an alternative wheeling / walking / cycling link being provided while a permanent solution is developed.”

"A structural assessment of the existing footbridge confirmed that the footbridge is nearing the end of its lifespan and is beyond economic repair. The Department has decided to undertake the necessary steps to have the bridge removed. The removal of the bridge has been carefully planned and coordinated.

Residents say leaves have not been swept in the area for more than a year. Currently the steps are very hazardous particularly in wet and icy weather. Concerns at the lack of maintenance of the Curly Wurly Bridge in the Clonmeen area of Craigavon, Co Armagh.

"To ensure the safety of road users during the removal works it will be necessary to operate a 24-hour closure of A3 Lake Road from roundabout 3 to roundabout 1 from 7.00 pm on Thursday 16 March 2023 to 7.00 am on Monday 20 March 2023. A diversionary route will be signed via the Drumgor Road, Brownlow Road and Tullgally East Road and vice versa.

"The footway crossing the bridge will also be closed from the 16 March until further notice.