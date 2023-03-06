Register
Lurgan community to unite for vigil to show solidarity with families struggling because of illegal drugs and gangs

Following the murder of Shane Whitla and the deaths of several young people in Lurgan due to illegal drugs, the community is hosting a vigil to show solidarity with families struggling due to the scourge of drug gangs.

By Carmel Robinson
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 9:24am

The vigil, organised by many of the women in the community, is to be held in the Kilwilke estate on Tuesday.

Lurgan community is hosting a vigil to show solidarity with families struggling due to the scourge of drug gangs.

A Prayer Service will be led by Canon Liam Stevenson at the Grotto at 8pm.

Organisers have urged as many as possible to attend and show their solidarity with families affected by these drug dealers.

In recent years the scourge of drugs has invaded the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas leading many young people towards addiction.

Many have ended up with mental health issues and others have sadly died.

One woman from the area, who revealed some are paying out thousands to these dealers, said: “These young people are dying at the hands of drug dealers.”