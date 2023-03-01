4 . Neil Lennon attending a function at Lurgan Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club.

Neil Lennon was born in Lurgan, Co Armagh in 1971. He attended St Michael's Grammar School and as a youngster played Gaelic football for the school. He was also selected for the Armagh minor team. He grew up supporting Celtic and played football for the local Lurgan Celtic youth team. During his career he played for Manchester City, Crewe Alexandra and Leicester City. He moved to Celtic in 2000, where he made over 200 appearances and was appointed captain in 2005. Lennon also earned 40 caps for the Northern Ireland national team over nine years, scoring two goals. Lennon was appointed manager of Celtic in March 2010, initially in a caretaker capacity. He enjoyed significant success as manager, winning three Scottish league championships, two Scottish Cups, qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League twice and the knockout stages once, before leaving the club in May 2014. Lennon returned to Scottish football in 2016 with Hibernian and led them to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in his first season as head coach, and European qualification in his second season, before leaving Hibernian in January 2019. Lennon returned to Celtic in February 2019 and guided them to the league and Scottish Cup titles. He led Celtic to the Scottish league title again in 2019–20. He also led the team to a fourth consecutive domestic treble by also winning the League Cup and the Scottish Cup that season. Lennon left Celtic in February 2021.

Photo: Dermot McGeown