There are many famous people from Lurgan, Co Armagh, from the sporting world to music and the world of science and technology.
Some of those include Jay Beatty, footballer and manager, Neil Lennon, Len Ganley, Barry Douglas, Archbishop Michael Jackson as well as William Paul Duprex who started scientific research by testing saliva of his Lurgan school friends.
Comedians Micky Bartlett and William Caulfield, as well as Lord Chief Justice Brian Kerr and Michael Deeny the 'Godfather of Irish Music' who brought the Horslips to the international stage.
1. Deeny is hailed as the visionary manager of the Horslips and promoter for U2, Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana and the Eagles
Michael Eunan McLarnon Deeny MA (Oxon) FCA, was born in November 1944 to Dr Donal and Annie Deeny in Lurgan, Co Armagh. He was educated at Clongowes Wood College before graduating from Magdalen College, Oxford in History. Deeny left accountancy after three years to switch full time to the music business after he and his friend Paul McGuinness (later U2 manager) persuaded the Scottish singer Donovan to come out of semi-retirement to play in Dublin. He later became manager to the Horslips and persuaded them to tour outside Ireland which led to them being one of the first Irish bands to gain international success. It is widely acknowledged that Deeny's management of Horslips paved the way for the success of the Irish rock band U2. Nick Stewart, the man who signed U2 to Island Records, even went so far as to describe Michael Deeny as, "the godfather of Irish music" Deeny continued to work as a promoter (mainly in France), working with acts including Pavarotti, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, and The Eagles.
Photo: Contributed
2. Len Ganley, MBE. relaxing at his Lurgan home in April before going to the World Snooker Championships. INLM3511-114gc
Len Ganley, MBE. relaxing at his Lurgan home in April before going to the World Snooker Championships. Born in Lurgan, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, he became a full-time referee after working as a milkman and bus driver when he first arrived in Burton-on-Trent. He played snooker when he lived in Lurgan and won various titles in Britain and Ireland. He refereed four World Snooker Championship finals between 1983 and 1993, including 1990 when Stephen Hendry became the youngest World Champion. Another was the 1983 UK Championship final between Alex Higgins and Steve Davis. Another famous match he refereed was Ronnie O'Sullivan's fastest 147 against Mick Price in the first round of 1997 World Championship. He was awarded the MBE in 2000 in recognition of his charity work and for services to snooker. Ganley, who suffered from diabetes, died on 28 August 2011, aged 68.
Photo: Geoffrey Cousins Staff Lurgan Mail
3. Mollie was initially denied employment as she was a 'married woman'
Mary Graham "Mollie" McGeown (19 July 1923 – 21 November 2004) was born in Lurgan, Co Armagh and was raised on her family's farm. She attended Lurgan College and went to Queen's University Belfast in 1940 to study medicine, graduating with honours in 1946. She studied for an MD under the supervision of pathologist John Henry Biggart, completing it in 1950. Biggart refused to employ her in a permanent position because she was a married woman. She was denied a post at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for the same reason, so instead she decided to complete a PhD in biochemistry. She developed an international reputation for her research work. In 1959, McGeown was chosen to set up and run Northern Ireland's first dialysis unit at the Belfast City Hospital. Throughout her career, she authored 350 journal articles, numerous book chapters, and guidelines for kidney transplantation. She served as president of the Renal Association and chairman of the UK Transplant Management Committee, and was elected Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in 1978 and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in 1982.
Photo: Royal College of Physicians
4. Neil Lennon attending a function at Lurgan Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club.
Neil Lennon was born in Lurgan, Co Armagh in 1971. He attended St Michael's Grammar School and as a youngster played Gaelic football for the school. He was also selected for the Armagh minor team. He grew up supporting Celtic and played football for the local Lurgan Celtic youth team. During his career he played for Manchester City, Crewe Alexandra and Leicester City. He moved to Celtic in 2000, where he made over 200 appearances and was appointed captain in 2005. Lennon also earned 40 caps for the Northern Ireland national team over nine years, scoring two goals. Lennon was appointed manager of Celtic in March 2010, initially in a caretaker capacity. He enjoyed significant success as manager, winning three Scottish league championships, two Scottish Cups, qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League twice and the knockout stages once, before leaving the club in May 2014. Lennon returned to Scottish football in 2016 with Hibernian and led them to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in his first season as head coach, and European qualification in his second season, before leaving Hibernian in January 2019. Lennon returned to Celtic in February 2019 and guided them to the league and Scottish Cup titles. He led Celtic to the Scottish league title again in 2019–20. He also led the team to a fourth consecutive domestic treble by also winning the League Cup and the Scottish Cup that season. Lennon left Celtic in February 2021.
Photo: Dermot McGeown