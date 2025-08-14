Carrickfergus Grammar School sets more school records

The school, which was recognised as one of the top 76 state selective schools in the United Kingdom for A Level results last year in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Tables, has raised the bar again.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Principal, Mr James Maxwell, has today congratulated pupils at AS and A2 Level on their exam results which have led to yet another increase in its pass rates at A Level, up over 2% from last year for the number of pupils attaining 3 or more A Level grades at A*-C. 89% of pupils achieved 3 or more A*-C passes at A2, with a record 80% of grades awarded being A*-B. 97% of all grades awarded were A*-C.

Thirty-four pupils at the school achieved at least 2 ‘A*/A’ grades in their A Level profile, representing 42.5% of the cohort. Particular congratulations go to Angelina Andronic, Sophie Arthur, Emily Bell, Chloe Blair, Sophie Hamilton, Lucy Hanna, Alexandra Hogg, Adam Kingston, Joel Ellerslie, Georgia Laverty, Katie Lowry, James Martin, Sophie Nevins, Ivan Onyshchenko, Sarah Skilling, Ruth Stephenson, Olivia Stuart and Caleb Wenlock who all attained 3 or more A*/A passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At AS Level, 36 pupils achieved 2 or more ‘A’ grades in their examinations. Congratulations to Marc Campbell, Grace Magee, Max Matuszewski, Sam Taylor, Emily Winsby and Olivia Woodside who all attained 4 ‘A’ grades.

Some of the Year 13 pupils who achieved 2 or more A*-A grades in ‘AS’ examinations.

Speaking after the distribution of results, Principal James Maxwell said: “The results received by our pupils are remarkable. Carrickfergus Grammar School continues to confirm its position as a centre of academic excellence for pupils. The results received today following the hard work and endeavours of pupils and staff will open many doors for our young people, and will serve as a passport for an enriching future career.”

“Each and every one of these pupils has been on a unique journey through secondary school. It is noteworthy that - during the COVID-19 pandemic - the school had to educate these pupils off-site at Oakfield Community Centre. Four years later, they have achieved the school’s best ever yield of results.

"What a story of resilience in the face of challenge, and this is also hopefully a reflection of the high educational standards in place at the school. We are utterly proud of them all, and on behalf of the Governors and staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School, I offer them all, and by extension their families, sincerest congratulations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Carrickfergus Grammar School believes that these results are a clear vindication of this school’s unrelenting priority on the development of high-quality learning and teaching, the innovative and sector-leading mechanisms our staff are putting in place for learning and teaching, and the school’s partnership with the very best schools and educational institutions across the UK to secure the best results for our pupils.”

Ivan Onyshchenko, who joined the school in 2022 from the Ukraine, and who now leaves with 3 A* grades at A Level having completed ‘A’ Level studies in one year. A remarkable achievement.

“Ultimately we believe our approach is impacting very significantly and positively on the experiences of pupils in the classroom. I wish to pay great tribute to the teachers and support staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School.”