Carrick’s rich built heritage is inspiring the next generation of architects and documentary makers.

Students from the department of Architecture and Media and the department of Broadcast Production at Queen’s University in Belfast visited the east Antrim town to launch their design and documentary coursework projects for this semester.

Each year, staff from the university choose an urban location in Northern Ireland to act as the real life setting for their students’ programme of work. Carrick’s history and unique setting present a range of opportunities and challenges that make it ideal as a location for learning about design in an urban context.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A senior lecturer from the Department of Architecture and Media said the group found the initiative Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has embarked upon to regenerate Carrickfergus “particularly inspirational”.

Students from the department of Architecture and Media and the department of Broadcast Production at Queen’s University in Belfast on their visit to Carrickfergus.

Council staff welcomed the students with a tour of the town and the castle. They also provided a presentation outlining the history and development of Carrickfergus and explaining the local authority’s approach to regeneration in the town.

Students were shown how the Townscape Heritage Initiative has contributed to regeneration through the conservation of the historic architecture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An overview was also provided of council’s ambitions to repurpose and reposition Carrickfergus as a cultural tourism destination through the Belfast Region City Deal- funded Carrickfergus Regeneration Project.

Medieval Walls

Students launched their design and documentary coursework projects for this semester.

In a statement, the council said: “Carrickfergus is home to one of the most impressive castles on the island, an historic harbour and lough-side setting, a stunning Norman church, impressive sections of medieval walls and one of the best series of stories and sagas in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Already benefiting from close proximity to Belfast and the enduring and ever-rising appeal of the Causeway Coastal Route, further investment will regenerate, reposition and rebrand the town to place it firmly on the map as an authentic heritage-led tourism hub and the ‘must visit’ starting point of the internationally recognised Causeway Coastal Route.

“The planned investment in regeneration will strengthen the visitor offering at the south end of the Coastal Causeway Route, giving visitors greater opportunity to consume the route as a whole, extending both their stay and their spend.”

Carrickfergus was chosen as a location for learning about design in an urban context.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council welcomed the students with a tour of the town and the castle and also provided a presentation.