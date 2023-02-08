A series of public meetings are being held this month ahead of the development of masterplans for three forests in Mid and East Antrim.

Outdoor Recreation NI (ORNI) has been appointed by Mid and East Antrim Council to take forward the initiative for Woodburn and North Carn Forest, Carrickfergus; Glenarm Forest and Portglenone Forest.

As part of the process, ORNI wants to hear from members of the public about how they currently use these forests and how they would like to see them managed in the future.

Details for each meeting and how to provide feedback are as follows:

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the future use of three forests in Mid and East Antrim

Portglenone Forest masterplan survey and public meeting – pre-registration essential via website (link below), Wednesday, February 15, 7.30pm - 9pm, at Portglenone Community Centre;

Woodburn and North Carn Forest masterplan survey and public meeting – pre-registration essential via website (link below), Tuesday, February 21, 7.30pm – 9pm, at Carrickfergus Town Hall;

Glenarm Forest masterplan survey and public meeting - pre-registration essential via website (link below), Wednesday, February 22, 7.30pm – 9pm, at Glenarm Presbyterian Church Hall.

Encouraging the public to respond to the consultation, Knockagh Councillor Peter Johnston said: “A couple of years ago, I was made aware of the best kept secret in Carrick and I promised I would do my best to bring Pixie Glen back to its former glory.

“I am very pleased that after many site visits, emails and lobbying that council have now appointed Outdoor Recreation NI to carry out a consultation and design scope for how we best develop and use this area, including the Woodburn forests and reservoirs.”

The DUP representative is keen to learn more about the glen to inform the process.

He added: “This is a huge piece of work involving many stakeholders and whilst it is still very early days, I am keen to find out as much about the history of Pixie Glen to feed into the consultation process.

"If anyone has any old photos, information, articles, newspaper clippings or information about this area, can you please post it below so we can collate as much info as possible.

“If you ever visit or use this area for walks, I am also very keen to hear your ideas about how we can use it to its best potential.”