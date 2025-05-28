Causeway Coast and Glens Council says it is seeking a meeting with Ulster University following its ‘pronouncement’ on the future of the Riverside Theatre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local government authority was responding to Press reports that claimed Ulster University, on whose Coleraine campus the theatre is situated, has given Causeway Coast and Glens Council an ultimatum on the future of the facility.

Back in March of this year, Ulster University proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council should take over the running of the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate over the future of the theatre has been ongoing since January when Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor said he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the venue.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council says it's to seek a meeting Ulster University on the future of the Riverside Theatre. CREDIT NI WORLD

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

Prof Bartholomew said at the time that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

BBC NI then reported that it had seen a letter, which was sent to all councillors, in which the university proposed that Council take on the lease of the venue and pay almost £750,000 for essential repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its most recent edition, the Coleraine Chronicle newspaper reported that it had seen confidential correspondence from UU to Causeway Coast and Glens Council stating that the university would close the theatre this summer if the local authority did not agree to the offer of a lease.

Reacting to the press report, Coleraine actor Steven Millar launched a petition in a bid to save the theatre which will mark its 50th year in existence next year.

Responding to the recent Press reports, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “In response to further communication received from Ulster University, Council are seeking a meeting to discuss their pronouncement that Council takes on the full cost of the facility including significant repair, maintenance, future operating costs and liability.

"Currently the Council operates two Arts Centres located in Limavady and Portstewart.”