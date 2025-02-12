Celebrations as St Patrick’s Academy GAA team bring home the Mulholland Cup

There have been celebrations at St Patrick’s Academy in Lisburn after the school’s GAA team beat Lismore College Craigavon in the final of the Mulholland Cup.

The first half saw St Patrick’s go behind early but once the team settled into their stride Eoin Morris scored 3 points and a goal from centre half forward Conor Dowds put the team into the ascendancy.

Lismore responded with a goal of their own to reduce the arrears to 2 points.

Conor Dowds then found the net for the 2nd time but again a resilient Lismore responded with 2 points of their own.

A Dara Campbell score from play right on the short whistle after great work from substitute Tomas Fay saw the team lead 2-4 to 1-3 at half time.

The second half saw the team manage their lead.

Things became a bit more cagey and scores were harder to come by. Eoin Morris added a further 3 points and a fantastic long range score from play by Ronan Arthurs saw St. Patrick's take control.

Despite this Lismore never gave up and battled back with 2 further points of their own. A Dara Campbell free extended the lead again and the team managed the last phase of the match very well.

St Patrick's Academy Lisburn celebrate after winning the Mulholland Cup. Pic credit: St Patrick's Academy Lisburn

Final score: St Patrick’s 2-10 Lismore 1-5

Principal at St Patrick’s Academy, Mrs Grainne McCann, said: "I congratulate all the boys in the team on their victory in what was a very well contested game.

"The result is even better when you consider that they have moved up a grade this year.

"The whole school community could not be prouder of their efforts.”