Celebrations as work begins on new £9million school for Rowandale Integrated in Moira

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The investment from the Fresh Start Programme will provide a new, modern primary school with 14 classrooms and nursery unit accommodating over 340 pupils.

Welcoming the start of the project at a sod cutting ceremony, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “Today marks the start of an exciting new era for Rowandale Integrated Primary school as work officially begins on their new school build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The significance of this £9million investment will be reflected in the many benefits it will deliver for pupils, school staff and local families. This major project will provide modern new facilities which will help to create a positive learning environment for young people.”

Education Minister Paul Givan officially cut the first sod for the new £9million school at Rowandale Integrated in Moira. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rmbphotographyni

School Principal Mrs Frances Hughes, thanked everyone for attending the sod cutting and for their support over the years.

She said: “Rowandale Integrated Primary school opened in September 2007 with the minimum requirement of twelve Year 1 children and a total enrolment of 18 children. Fifteen families in the wider Moira area had chosen integrated education for their children.

"During the past 16 years Rowandale has dealt with many changes and challenges and has achieved phenomenal growth and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were fortunate that our first excellent Board of Governors was succeeded by another under the chairmanship of Neil Johnston, and yet another under the chairmanship of our current Chairman, Brian McFetridge.

Education Minister Paul Givan officially cut the first sod for the new £9million school at Rowandale Integrated in Moira. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rmbphotographyni

"They have all been inspired by the twin ideals of academic excellence and the integrated ethos. I wish to acknowledge their incalculable contribution to the development and progress of the school. I also wish to acknowledge the practical guidance of NICIE and the crucial interventions of the IEF.

"They were and are a constant reminder that we were not alone and that we were part of something greater.”

Mrs Hughes continued: “Our proudest achievement is our children. The growing complement of past pupils currently stands at 365.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our children will carry with them the values of our integrated education. We trust them to make a difference. They will make a difference.

“In a nutshell, however humble our surroundings, Rowandale has always sought to ensure that our children receive the highest standard of learning.

"We are proud of our humble beginnings. We are proud of our achievements. But now our thoughts are with the future.

"We have an enterprising, dynamic, and innovative staff. They deserve a new building. They will make the most of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope that future integrated schools are planned for and that they will not have to spend 16 years educated in modular buildings.

"This new school will be a symbol that integrated education is here to stay.”

The scheme was first announced as a project to receive funding from the Fresh Start Programme in March 2016.

The Minister concluded: “Schools are the hub of any community, and this investment will have a major impact on the wider local area by creating positive outcomes for many years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work and commitment in getting it to this stage.”