Central Integrated Primary School in Carrickfergus has been recognised for its efforts to support pupils with autism.

It follows three members of staff taking on the roles of Autism Impact Champions, planning and implementing a range of adjustments to support pupils with autism.

Mrs Lowry, school SENco said, “We are pleased to announce that Central IPS has achieved [Autism NI’s] Autism Impact Award and are now Impact Award Champions. We are delighted to be recognised as an Autism Friendly school.”

The school has implemented a range of strategies to support children when they become emotionally dysregulated. For example, visual movement breaks have been placed along the school corridors to give children a sensory break from the busy classroom.

Staff and pupils at Central Integrated Primary School with the Autism Impact Award. Photo: Central Integrated Primary School

An engaging sensory corridor leads children to the well-equipped sensory room, while the school also has a Nurture Room which is used regularly by small groups to develop children’s social and communication skills and turn-taking. Attached to this is a kitchen where the children can bake and make breakfast.

The school has a sensory garden in the playground, containing plants with different textures, as well as having quiet zones where children can make music and have a quiet space.

The Outdoor Classroom has also been renovated so that it can be used as a quiet space for children who find the playground overwhelming. The room has soft fabrics and an ‘Under the Sea’ theme. The children can play jigsaws, building blocks or read in this quiet area in the playground, with the school reporting that pupils have responded well to this and return to class calm and regulated after break and lunch.

Sensory room at Central Integrated Primary School. Photo: Central Integrated Primary School

The outdoor canopy area is also set up with table-top and construction toys for children to use during break and lunch, providing a quiet area for a small group.

Meanwhile, this year the school is introducing an ASD Parent Support Group. This group of parents and carers will meet each half term where they can share their own stories and strategies that have worked for them when supporting their child at home. This will be a safe space for parents to form a supportive network and make new friendships.

There will also be workshops each term, facilitated by Strive NI, for parents and carers to be upskilled in emotional regulation, anxiety-based school avoidance and sleep.