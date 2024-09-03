Education Minister issues guidance on mobile phone use in NI schools
Many schools in Northern Ireland already have mobile phone policies in place that restrict their use during the school day.
This latest guidance will ensure there is a more consistent approach across all schools.
Schools have been asked to review their policies on mobile phone use in light of the new guidance during the autumn term.
The guidance recommends that pupils do not use their mobile phones during the school day and that phones should not in normal circumstances be brought into primary schools. It sets out a range of potential approaches to restricting the use of mobile phones in schools and key practical issues that should be considered and are likely to form part of a school’s policy approach on mobile phone use.
Launching the new guidance, the Minister said: “Growing evidence shows that phones distract children from learning and that limiting access to mobile phones during the school day can have a positive impact on academic engagement and achievement.
“Many countries are increasingly taking steps to stop phone use at school. The new guidance will ensure schools in Northern Ireland are fully aware of the latest evidence and have practical advice around different approaches to restricting phone use.”
The new guidance will be accompanied by a pilot of phone free solutions, which prevent pupils from using their phones during the school day.
These are a pocket-sized fabric pouch with a magnetic latch that is sealed at the beginning of the school day and opened using a special unlocking base. The Department will invite expressions of interest for the pilot from schools over the next number of weeks.
Addressing the benefits of limited access to mobile phones in school, the Minister added: “Changes around phone use in schools can make the world of difference in our classrooms. Restricting their use during the school day allows children to better concentrate, engage and learn, as well as enjoying ‘phone-free’ break and lunchtimes so they can play, have fun, participate in sports and socialise with their friends.
“Today’s guidance will support our teachers to allow them to do what they do best – teach.”