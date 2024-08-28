Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers across Northern Ireland are set to conduct pedestrian safety enforcement operations in a bid to highlight the vulnerability of pedestrians and the responsibility of all road users.

The move comes as pupils return to schools across the country following the summer holidays, seeing an increase in both pedestrians and vehicles on the road network.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the Police Service’s Operational Support Department said: “Pedestrians are one of the most at-risk groups of roadway users, they represent the most vulnerable group on our roads today.

“Our officers will be conducting safety enforcement operations across Northern Ireland and they will be highly visible and will help to educate road users and if required, enforcement will be carried out.

PSNI officers will be conducting pedestrian safety enforcement operations across Northern Ireland. (Pic: PSNI).

“There will also be a series high-visibility operations targeting unlawful driving behaviours that contribute to or directly cause pedestrian collisions. These will be conducted at locations where serious or fatal collisions have occurred."

Chief Superintendent Donaldson added: “My appeal is simple, please look after yourselves and others on our roads. Recognising the ‘Fatal Five’ and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by roads deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties in Northern Ireland.

“We want to ensure that everyone has the knowledge and information they need to stay safe on our roads and we all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”

For more information about the campaign, road users are encouraged to visit https://www.psni.police.uk/fatal-five or check out the PSNI’s social media accounts.